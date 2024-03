Quick will guard the road net Saturday against the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Quick has won five of his last six outings, sporting a .927 save percentage in that span. He'll take on a Penguins team Saturday that's averaging 2.85 goals per game. Overall, the 38-year-old Quick is 14-5-2 with a .917 save percentage and 2.38 GAA this year.