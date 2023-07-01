Quick signed a one-year, $825,000 deal with the Rangers on Saturday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
The 37-year-old Quick went 16-15-6 last season, posting an .882 save percentage in 41 games between the Kings and the Golden Knights. Quick, a Connecticut native, will serve as Igor Shesterkin's backup in the 2023-24 season. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has a save percentage of .911 with a GAA of 2.47 throughout his 16-year career,
