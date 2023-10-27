Quick recorded a 29-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Quick earned the 59th shutout of his career with a strong showing against struggling Edmonton. The Rangers gave him three goals of support during a second-period burst. With just one goal allowed on 57 shots through three appearances (two starts), Quick is providing quality play in a backup role. If he can continue to give the Rangers chances to win, they may not have to ride Igor Shesterkin as heavily during the regular season. Expect Shesterkin to get the nod Saturday in Vancouver.