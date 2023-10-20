Quick stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Igor Shesterkin during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Entering the game in the second period for his Rangers debut, Quick did his job but his team couldn't mount any real comeback attempt, though New York's lone goal came with the veteran goalie in the crease. Quick figures to make his first start for New York at some point during an upcoming five-game road trip, perhaps as soon as Saturday in Seattle given Shesterkin's bumpy beginning to the season.