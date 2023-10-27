Quick will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Quick will make his third appearance (second start) in the last four games. He stopped 18 of 19 shots to win versus the Kraken on Saturday in his first start of the season. The Oilers have been scuffling early in the season but still boast a lot of scoring talent even with Connor McDavid (upper body) sidelined.