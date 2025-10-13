Quick stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Capitals.

The Rangers had the better pace of play in this contest, but they weren't able to solve Charlie Lindgren in the opposing net. Quick did his part to keep it close, and there was nothing he could do on Anthony Beauvillier's redirection goal in the second period. Quick will serve as backup to Igor Shesterkin this season, with the former likely to make 20-25 starts throughout the campaign.