Quick stopped 34 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Penguins.

Pittsburgh grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but the Rangers had firm control of the game heading into the third, and Quick made some big saves late to make sure the Penguins couldn't put together a comeback. The veteran netminder has taken a back seat to Igor Shesterkin of late but has won six of his last seven starts dating back to Jan. 27, going 6-1-0 with a sharp .922 save percentage. Saturday's win was Quick's 15th of the season, and the 390th of his career -- moving him ahead of Dominik Hasek into 16th place on the NHL's all-time list.