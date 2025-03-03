Quick recorded a 34-save shutout in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Quick made some remarkable saves for a goalie of any age, and especially for a 39-year-old, as he celebrated his 800th career game. It was the 63rd shutout of his career, which is 18th most in NHL history and one behind tying Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist's total. Quick has won his last three decisions while allowing just eight goals over his last four appearances. He's now at a 9-5-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Igor Shesterkin will likely get the nod Monday versus the Islanders, but the Rangers play another back-to-back next weekend with games in Ottawa on Saturday and at home versus the Blue Jackets on Sunday, so Quick won't have to wait long for appearance No. 801.