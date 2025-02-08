Quick will defend the visiting crease in Columbus on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Quick became the first American-born goaltender to win 400 career games Sunday, stopping 34 shots in a 4-2 victory over Vegas. Quick is 7-5-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 17 games this season. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.22 goals per game, tied for eighth in NHL scoring.