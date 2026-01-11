Quick made 14 saves on 20 shots Saturday before being pulled in a 10-2 loss to the Bruins.

Pavel Zacha's hat trick goal at 11:26 of the second period drove Quick from the net, but it was really the disinterested play of his teammates that saw him relieved of duty. Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is on IR, so the blue paint is Quick's. But the veteran hasn't won since Nov. 7 (0-7-2), and he's allowed 10 goals the two games he's started since the starter went down. It's hard for us to recommend Quick for fantasy work, even in dailies.