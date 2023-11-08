Quick is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports Wednesday.

Quick has a 3-0-1 record, 1.77 GAA and .935 save percentage in five outings this season. Igor Shesterkin has missed the Rangers' last two contests with a lower-body injury, so New York might be without its top two goaltenders for Thursday's home game against Minnesota. The Rangers recalled Louis Domingue and Dylan Garand from AHL Hartford.