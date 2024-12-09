Quick conceded six goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Kraken. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

After starting the campaign with a 4-0-0 record in his first five appearances, Quick has lost two of his last three outings. The veteran netminder has conceded 15 goals during that stretch -- the 38-year-old allowed just four goals over his first five contests of the season. If Igor Shesterkin (personal) is not available for Monday's game against the Blackhawks, Quick could have the chance to rebound in the second half of a back-to-back. Dylan Garand, who was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday, might be an option for Monday's game as well.