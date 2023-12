Quick is expected to start in Friday's home game versus Anaheim, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Quick has won his last six appearances while saving 157 of 173 shots (.908 save percentage). Through 10 contests this year, he's 8-0-1 with a 2.20 GAA and .922 save percentage. Quick has a good chance of extending his success against Anaheim, which ranks 29th offensively this campaign with 2.61 goals per game.