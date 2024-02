Quick is expected to start at home against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Quick has an 11-4-2 record, 2.35 GAA and .918 save percentage in 18 contests this season. He's won his last two starts while saving 61 of 64 shots (.953 save percentage). As effective as Quick's been, Tampa Bay, which is tied for fourth offensively with 3.48 goals per game, might prove to be a difficult opponent.