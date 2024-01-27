Quick is expected to start on the road against the Senators on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Quick has a 0-4-1 record over his last five appearances while allowing 16 goals on 138 shots (.884 save percentage). That's somewhat diminished his strong start to the season, but he still has a 9-4-2 record, 2.46 GAA and .913 save percentage across 16 outings overall. Ottawa is just 18-24-2 in 2023-24, and even though the Senators are a more impressive 12-11-2 at home, this match is still an opportunity for Quick to get back into the win column.