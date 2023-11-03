Quick is expected to start in Saturday's road game versus Minnesota, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Quick has excelled in limited playing time this campaign, posting a 2-0-0 record, 0.41 GAA and .982 save percentage over three contests. Igor Shesterkin is dealing with an undisclosed injury, which might lead to Louis Domingue, who was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday, serving as the backup goaltender Saturday. Minnesota's offense ranks seventh with 3.50 goals per game this year.