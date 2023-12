Quick stopped 29 shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Brett Leason beat him on a snapshot from the slot midway through the first period, but otherwise Quick had an answer for everything Anaheim fired his way. The 37-year-old netminder has revived his career on Broadway, and through his first 11 appearances as a Ranger he's gone an incredible 9-0-1 with a 2.09 GAA and .926 save percentage, including a current seven-start win streak.