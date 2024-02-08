Quick made 18 saves in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period before getting beaten by Brandon Hagel, but Quick still came away with his third straight win. The Rangers elected to give Igor Shesterkin a bit of a sabbatical around the All-Star break and have the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner study video in an effort to figure out why he's been struggling this season, so Quick has started both games since the schedule resumed in February and allowed just two goals on 52 shots. The team insists there's no goalie controversy and Shesterkin is still No. 1, however. As yet, coach Peter Laviolette hasn't given an indication who will be in the crease Friday against Chicago.