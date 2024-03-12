Quick stopped 19 of 20 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over New Jersey.

Quick came within minutes of his third shutout this year, ultimately surrendering a lone Simon Nemec tally 17:26 into the third period, though he'd still hang on for his fifth win in his last six starts. Quick has remained a steady option behind Igor Shesterkin in his age-38 season -- he improves to 14-5-2 with a .917 save percentage and 2.38 GAA. With the Rangers playing back-to-back games versus the Penguins on Saturday and the Islanders on Sunday, Quick should be in line for at least one more start during the Rangers' rare five-game week.