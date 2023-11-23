Quick stopped all 32 shots he faced in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Penguins.

Quick continued his strong start to the season, improving to 5-0-1 while notching his second shutout as a Ranger. He denied on open Sidney Crosby shot from the slot to seal the victory in the final seconds after the Rangers killed off all five of Pittsburgh's power plays. Igor Shesterkin's spot atop the Rangers' depth chart is secure with the star netminder healthy, but the 37-year-old Quick has been as good as any backup so far.