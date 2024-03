Quick signed a one-year, $1.275 million contract extension with the Rangers on Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Quick has performed well as Igor Shesterkin's backup in 2023-24, posting a 13-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 21 appearances. The 38-year-old Quick has won four of his past five outings, stopping 147 of 158 shots during that span.