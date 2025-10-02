Quick will patrol the home crease during Thursday's preseason game against the Devils, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick is set to play the full game Thursday, while Igor Shesterkin will start and play the full matchup during Saturday's preseason finale against Boston. Quick made 24 regular-season appearances last year and went 11-7-2 with a 3.17 GAA and .893 save percentage. He'll likely continue to serve as Igor Shesterkin's backup in 2025-26.