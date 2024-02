Quick will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's game in Columbus, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Quick will make his first appearance since stopping 32 of 36 shots in a win over the Canadiens on Feb. 15. He's riding a four-game winning streak with a .932 save percentage during that span. The 38-year-old is 13-4-2 with a 2.36 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 20 games this season.