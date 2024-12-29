Quick gave up a goal on 12 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Quick relieved Igor Shesterkin for the second time this month. Over five appearances in December, Quick has given up 15 goals on 97 shots while losing all three of his starts. The 38-year-old remains at 5-4-0 through 12 outings, and he has a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Rangers' next back-to-back is on the road next weekend with stops in Washington on Saturday and Chicago on Sunday, so Quick will likely start one of those contests.