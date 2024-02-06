Quick stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime victory over Colorado.

Quick was excellent Monday, allowing just a Nathan MacKinnon goal late in the second period before the Rangers' won on Alexis Lafreniere's overtime tally, with the 38-year-old netminder earning an assist. Quick's started the Rangers' last two games bookending the All-Star break, earning wins in both to improve to 11-4-2 with a .920 save percentage and 2.35 GAA on the season. The veteran goaltender may be working his way into a timeshare with Igor Shesterkin in New York. The Rangers are back in action at home Wednesday versus Tampa Bay.