Quick was the first goalie to exit the ice Wednesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road versus Pittsburgh.

Quick is undefeated in regulation this season, posting a 4-0-1 record and 1.98 GAA in six appearances. Despite the veteran netminder's strong run of form to open the campaign, Igor Shesterkin figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload, relegating Quick to the No. 2 role.