Quick stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Quick took a second straight loss, but he once again played well. The Mammoth were able to get a goal in each period. On the year, Quick is 3-3-0 with a 1.69 GAA and a .944 save percentage in six starts. Igor Shesterkin will likely handle the goaltending duties Monday versus the Blues, but Quick should be back between the pipes once during the Rangers' next back-to-back, either Friday in Boston or Saturday at home against the Lightning.