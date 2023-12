Quick stopped 23 of 28 shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over San Jose.

Quick has now won five straight starts despite allowing nine goals over his last two outings. With the win Sunday, the 37-year-old netminder improved to 7-0-1 with a .918 save percentage on the season. While Quick's been solid when called upon this year, his role will likely be limited in the short term, with the Rangers playing only twice this week.