Quick made 28 saves in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

It was a tough night for the veteran netminder, as Quick got a piece of the first and last Florida tallies, but not enough to stop them from finding twine. After beginning the season on a 9-0-1 heater he's lost two straight starts, allowing four goals in each, and Quick sports a 3.08 GAA and .896 save percentage through five outings in December -- numbers which likely better reflect how he'll perform the rest of the way than his 2.41 GAA and .916 save percentage on the campaign.