Quick stopped 14 of 17 shots Monday after replacing Igor Shesterkin (lower body) midway through the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

It's not yet clear how serious the injury to Shesterkin is, but Quick would move into the No. 1 spot in the Rangers crease for however long he's sidelined. The 39-year-old netminder has gone nearly two months without getting into the win column, posting a 0-5-2 record over his last seven outings with a 2.80 GAA and .902 save percentage.