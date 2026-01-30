Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Takes tough loss against Isles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick turned aside 19 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
Both goals against the 40-year-old netminder came in a 95-second span late in the second period, as Carson Soucy snuck the puck past Quick inside the near post from a bad angle before Matthew Schaefer ripped a shot through traffic for the game-winner. Quick has struggled to hold down the fort in the crease while Igor Shesterkin (lower body) has been on the shelf, going 1-6-1 through eight outings in January with a rough 4.56 GAA and .823 save percentage.
