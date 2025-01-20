Quick allowed five goals on 38 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Quick let four different one-goal leads slip away, only for the Canadiens to take the win on a Patrik Laine tally at 3:20 of the extra session. Over his last six outings, Quick is 1-2-2 while allowing at least five goals in four of those games. The 38-year-old netminder is 6-5-2 on the year with a 3.11 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 16 appearances. With no back-to-backs over the next week, it wouldn't be surprising for the Rangers to let Igor Shesterkin handle a heavy workload in the near future.