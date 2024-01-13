Quick will be in the visiting crease versus Washington on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Quick is 0-2-1 in his last three starts after starting the season 9-0-1. He has a 2.44 GAA and a .915 save percentage this campaign. The Capitals rank 30th in the NHL with 2.36 goals per game . Look for Igor Shesterkin to start Sunday at home versus the Capitals in the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back.