Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick will guard the home goal in Thursday's preseason game versus the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Quick is set for his second appearance of the preseason. He stopped 12 of 13 shots in his first outing. The veteran netminder is a lock to resume his role from 2024-25 as backup to Igor Shesterkin.
