Quick made 27 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

The Habs went up 3-0 by the 2:39 mark of the second period before the Rangers found their game and started a comeback. Quick is 0-2-1 in his last three starts, but is 9-2-2 overall with a 2.44 GAA and .915 save percentage. He hasn't delivered those kind of ratios since 2017-18 when he carried a heavy starter's workload in Los Angeles. Quick has yielded 11 goals in those last three starts. And he's given up three or more in eight of his 13 starts this season. So, use caution if you choose to activate him.