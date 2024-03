Quick made 27 saves for his 392nd NHL win in an 8-5 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

The win moved him past Ryan Miller for the most-ever by a U.S.-born goaltender. Quick is 17-5-2 this year with four straight wins and eight in his past nine. He's been the perfect backup to Igor Shesterkin, and together, they have propelled the Rangers to the league's first team to 50 wins this season. Congratulations.