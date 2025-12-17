Quick stopped 14 of 16 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Canucks, with Vancouver's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The veteran netminder didn't get a whole lot of help, but Quick also wasn't at his sharpest, letting a long-range shot from Liam Ohgren trickle through him for the Canucks' second goal. Quick hasn't picked up a win since Nov. 7, going 0-3-1 over his last four starts despite a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage while missing a couple weeks during that span due to a lower-body injury.