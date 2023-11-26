Quick stopped 27 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

The 37-year-old netminder tied his season high in goals allowed, but Quick didn't need to be at his best with the Rangers' offense erupting against a weary Bruins squad. He's won four straight starts to improve his record to 6-0-1 on the season, giving up 10 goals on 119 shots over the course of the winning streak. Quick is playing well enough to earn a bigger workload, but with Igor Shesterkin healthy and rounding back into form, his veteran understudy may not see more than a start a week.