Quick stopped 21 of 28 shots in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Quick had a woeful showing Sunday, and perhaps the lone reason why he wasn't lifted earlier was because Igor Shesterkin needed a break from the heavy workload he's endured of late. Quick has gone 3-1-0 with a 3.23 GAA and an .893 save percentage over his last five outings. The Rangers have a back-to-back next weekend, so that may be the next time we'll see Quick out there again.