Brodzinski was recalled from the taxi squad Wednesday.

Brodzinski's expected to slot in on the fourth line Wednesday against the Flyers with Kaapo Kakko (COVID-19 protocols) and Artemi Panarin (not injury related) both out of the lineup. The 27-year-old Minnesota native has played in one game for the Rangers this season, skating 7:33 in a Feb. 1 matchup against Pittsburgh.