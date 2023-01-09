Brodzinski (personal) was back with the Rangers on Monday for practice, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Brodzinski missed the past two games after his wife went into labor. He was a healthy scratch for two contests prior to leaving the team to be with his family. Brodzinski has chipped in one goal, one assist, 18 shots on net and eight hits in 11 games with the Rangers this season.
