Brodzinski was called up from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Brodzinski has played in just 16 games for the Rangers this season in which he notched just one goal, one assist and 26 shots while averaging 9:21 of ice time. The 29-year-old center has been significantly more productive in the minors where he has racked up 30 points in 34 contests but has been unable to bring that scoring touch to the NHL.