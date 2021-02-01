Brodzinski was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.
Brodzinski will add depth ahead of Monday's game versus the Penguins because Colin Blackwell (upper body) and Filip Chytil (upper body) have both been ruled out. The 27-year-old played just three NHL games last season and has yet to make his debut this year.
