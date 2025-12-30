Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Deposits goal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brodzinski scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Brodzinski has two goals and two assists over his last four games since he spent three contests in the press box as a healthy scratch. The 32-year-old is still in a bottom-six role, so this burst of offense is likely to fizzle out at some point. He's earned nine points, 32 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 26 appearances this season.
