Brodzinski notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Brodzinski had been held off the scoresheet in the previous four games. The 31-year-old set up an Artemi Panarin tally on the rush in the third period. For the season, Brodzinski has 12 points, 39 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-9 rating over 32 appearances. He's holding down a bottom-six job, though it's possible the Rangers will scratch him at times to give younger players a look, especially if the team falls out of the playoff race.