Brodzinski scored a third-period goal during a 7-1 victory over the host Blackhawks on Sunday.

Brodzinski notched his first goal of the season at 13:37 of the third period, closing the Rangers' scoring barrage. The 2013 fifth-round draft pick is competing in his seventh NHL season, but he has yet to dress for more than the 35 appearances he received with the Kings in 2017-18. Brodzinski, who opened Sunday as the fourth-line center, notched his first goal in seven outings this season and finished with four shots, one hit and one block in 12:43 of ice time.