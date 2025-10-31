Brodzinski scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Brodzinski was playing for just the fourth time in 12 games for the Rangers this season. The 32-year-old opened the scoring on a breakaway in the first period, though the Rangers held the lead for just 1:07 before the Oilers tied it. Brodzinski is likely to remain in a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup. He doesn't tend to score a lot, nor does he fill a physical role, so his fantasy upside is minimal, especially if the Rangers pivot to including more young players on the roster.