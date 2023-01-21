Brodzinski was placed on waivers Saturday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

If he clears, Brodzinski is expected to be loaned to AHL Hartford on Sunday. He has one goal, one assist, 26 shots on net and eight hits in 16 appearances with the Rangers this season. New York appears to be poised to activate Julien Gauthier (upper body) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's contest against Florida.