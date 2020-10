Brodzinski signed a contract with the Rangers on Friday. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Since the 2016-17 season, Brodzinski has appeared in 57 regular-season NHL contests, posting a meager 12 points. The 27-year-old has been efficient at times in the minors, as evidenced by his AHL output of 28, 49, 30 and 30 points in four of the last five seasons. He'll add organization depth to the Rangers and doesn't figure to make a fantasy splash anytime soon.