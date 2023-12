Brodzinski posted two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

The Rangers called up Brodzinski from AHL Hartford last Tuesday as a replacement for Kaapo Kakko, who is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Brodzinski ranks third in the AHL with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) through 16 games, but he's never topped six points in a given NHL campaign by virtue of being a part-time player.